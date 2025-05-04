Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan head to Montana for revenge western The Unholy Trinity

If there’s one guy I want to see in more westerns, it’s Samuel L. Jackson. Fortunately, he’s got a pretty solid-looking one lined up; even better, we have the first trailer for Unholy Trinity.

In the trailer, we’re immediately introduced to Jackson’s St. Christopher, who sits with Brandon Lessard’s Henry Broadway, who tells him he’s is headed to the town of Trinity to get revenge on those responsible for his father’s death. Once Broadway enters town limits, he meets Pierce Brosnan’s Sheriff Dove, who immediately recognizes the name and warns the boy to not tell anyone else about his ancestry. As it turns out, St. Christopher also knew Mr. Broadway quite well, having had a history of stealing gold with him.

As for a more detailed plot, it’s been reported that the movie takes place in 1870s Montana and “picks up in the moments before the execution of Isaac Broadway, as he gives his estranged son, Henry, an impossible task: murder the man who framed him for a crime he didn’t commit. Intent on fulfilling his promise, Henry travels to the remote town of Trinity, where an unexpected turn of events traps him in town and leaves him caught between Gabriel Dove…the town’s upstanding new sheriff, and a mysterious figure named St. Christopher.”

Directed by Gray (Murder at Yellowstone City), The Unholy Trinity was actually announced in 2023, with productions taking place that fall. The fun supporting cast includes Ethan Peck (Strange New Worlds), Q’orianka Kilcher (The New World), Tim Daly (Madam Secretary), David Arquette (Scream), and Katrina Bowden (30 Rock).

The Unholy Trinity is one of many projects both Jackson and Bronson have lined up; Jackson is usually as busy as they come but Brosnan has really picked it up as of late, turning up in everything from the DCEU (Black Adam) to Steven Soderbergh movies (Black Bag). One cast member I’m especially interested to see is Kilcher, who made a remarkable impression with Terrence Malick’s The New World but hasn’t done a whole lot in those 20 years.

What did you think of the trailer for The Unholy Trinity? Are you checking it out or letting it ride off into the sunset alone? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.