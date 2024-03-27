Under the Bridge trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone star in true crime Hulu series

On April 17th, the first two episodes of the eight-episode true crime series Under the Bridge will be available to watch through the Hulu streaming service. With that date just three weeks away, a trailer for Under the Bridge has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above. Following the two episode premiere, the remaining six episodes of the show will be released one-by-one on a weekly basis, with the last one reaching Hulu on May 29th.

Based on the best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge by the late Rebecca Godfrey, the series was adapted for screen by Quinn Shephard. Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) star alongside Vritika Gupta (Launchpad).

Here’s the synopsis: Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Also in the cast are Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Ezra Faroque Khan, and Archie Panjabi.

Coming our way from ABC Signature, this limited series is being executive produced by Shephard and Keough, as well as Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman, Tara Duncan, Gina Gammell, and director Geeta Patel. Godfrey also receives an executive producer credit. Sadly, she passed away from lung cancer in October of 2022, at the age of just 54. Godfrey and Shephard worked together for two and a half years to turn the story of Under the Bridge into a series.

My girlfriend is always interested in true crime stories and we both loved Daisy Jones & The Six, so this one has a good chance of being seen by us.