Vanessa Kirby is ready for the future of the MCU

Posted 5 hours ago
So The Fantastic Four: First Steps may not have had quite the super opening that Marvel would have sought,  but let’s not dismiss the fact that the MCU will be pressing forward with full force. And it’s thoughts like that that help the stars of the recent MCU entry have faith in the future of the franchise, as Vanessa Kirby can’t wait for people to see what is in store.

Recently appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Deadline), Vanessa Kirby credited fellow Fantastic Four and MCU co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach with her confidence in pursuing what the movie and series had to hold. “I knew I wouldn’t be without these three actors, and these three actors have genuinely become family, and I admired them so much, and I knew that we’re a four and the four in the comics are never separated, so I assumed that we’d be together, and that really helped ’cause then you’re not a lone ranger going to new, daunting environments.”

As for what The Fantastic Four specifically meant to Vanessa Kirby as it kicks off Phase Six of the MCU, she said, “When this one came around, I was so genuinely moved by the fact that this was a woman who was pregnant and was a new mother, and also has these superpowers. It helped me ground it in something — to try and understand what it would be like to have both those things happening at the same time was a challenge, but I was grateful for that because it rooted it in this kind of domesticity, in this family and home, which made it easier.”

In its opening weekend to lead off the next step of the MCU, The Fantastic Four took in $118 million domestically, with another $100 million internationally. Compared to other MCU opening weekends, it falls slightly behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With a budget pegged around $200 million, we’re looking at another clean success for the MCU, putting Vanessa Kirby and company in good position — along with next summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day — to help carry the series into the next pair of Avengers movies, set for December 2026 and 2027, respectively.

What did you think of The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicking off Phase Six of the MCU? Let us know below!

