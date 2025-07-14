Movie News

The Fantastic Four: First Steps family members grace the cover of Time Magazine to promote Marvel’s latest superhero epic

Posted 2 hours ago

While DC‘s Superman has its time in the yellow sun atop the box office, Marvel Studios is hot on the Blue Boy Scout’s tail with The Fantastic Four: First Steps touching down in theaters on July 25. First Steps marks a new beginning for the Fab Four after two middling Fox movies (2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer) and Josh Trank’s dreadful 2015 adaptation of Fantastic Four. Disney and Marvel are ready to rewrite the past with a bold, new take on the First Family of Comics, with efforts including an unstoppable promotional campaign. The latest piece of PR is a gallery of Time Magazine covers featuring the stars and characters of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Check out the covers below!

The Time Magazine covers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps feature the beloved superpowered family members Reed Richards, Susan Storm-Richards, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm, as well as their superhero counterparts. Each team member looks elegant and poised to act, regardless of threat or consequences. Flame on!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Time Magazine, Reed Richard, pedro Pascal
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Vanessa Kirby, Sue Storm
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ben Grimm, The Thing
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Johnny Storm

Here’s the official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directing from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing; and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter HauserJohn MalkovichNatasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also joined the cast of the retro-future movie, and Matthew Wood provides the voice of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E.

