Get ready for war as RRR’s N.T. Rama Rao Junior throws down in the trailer for War 2

Bollywood action fans, prepare for war. According to Deadline, Yash Raj Films has released the newest trailer for the Indian action film War 2, starring NTR Jr. of RRR and Hrithik Roshan, who had previously starred in Fighter. Ayan Mukerji directs the new action film that is scheduled for release on August 14, which also coincides with India’s big Independence Day holiday. Kiara Advani also stars in the film, and can previously be seen in the sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, as well as the Netflix anthology Lust Stories, and in films like Kabir Singh and comedy drama Good Newwz.

The original War starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the two lead roles, with Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. War was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. In the film, an Indian RAW agent is assigned to eliminate his former mentor, who has gone rogue. Per IMDb, the synopsis for War 2 reads, “Major Kabir Dhaliwal returns to combat a new threat to the nation in a perilous undercover mission.” The teaser showcases our main leads, Roshan and NTR Jr., dueling each other, with action sequences that includes fighting on top of trains, gunfights on boats, car races in a city square and a showdown in an ice cave.