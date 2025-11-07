Movie News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins new movie from RRR director

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, RRRPriyanka Chopra Jonas, RRR

Deadline reports that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star alongside Mahesh Babu in the new movie from RRR director S.S. Rajamouli. Not much is known about the project, only that Rajamouli will be writing and directing.

The movie will also have U.S. distribution through Variance, so we’ll be able to witness whatever larger-than-life epic Rajamouli has in store for us.

RRR follows a fearless warrior on a perilous mission who comes face-to-face with a steely cop serving the British forces in pre-independent India. The film is something to behold: a three-hour explosion of sound, sweat, and spectacle where every emotion is dialled up to eleven and the action never lets up. It was a big success, not just in India, but worldwide as well. It even won an Oscar for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu), and there has been talk of a sequel.

Whenever a film succeeds, as writers, me, my father, my cousin, we sit and we discuss whether it can be taken forward,” Rajamouli said. “We usually have some good ideas because we’re high on the success of the film. The same thing happened with RRR. There were some good ideas, but not a compelling one. Then, after coming to the U.S. and seeing the reaction, I was talking about my experiences to my father, and suddenly my cousin came up with an idea. I thought, ‘Wow, this is a great idea — this has to be developed into a script!’ So, I asked my father to write a script based on that fantastic idea, and now he’s in the process of developing it. Once it becomes a full script, we’ll look into how to take it forward.

Chopra Jonas was last seen starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State, an action comedy which follows the UK Prime Minister and US President who are forced to work together when they become the targets of a foreign adversary.

She will also be returning for the second season of Citadel, starring alongside Richard Madden. The new season was originally scheduled to debut on Prime Video this fall but has been delayed to undergo some creative retooling. Unfortunately, the action franchise hasn’t been the winner that Amazon was hoping it would be, and the various spinoff shows have been officially scrapped.

Source: Deadline
