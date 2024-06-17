Wesley Snipes cuts into Blade reboot turmoil

Wesley Snipes has taken a dig at the troubled Blade reboot while also reminding us just how good the original movies were.

Marvel’s Blade reboot is far from looking sharp, with a rotation of writers and directors that indicate this is a seriously troubled production. We’ve heard industry insiders and readers’ takes on it but now we have the OG Blade himself, Wesley Snipes, chiming in on all of the shifting personnel, suggesting they’re ice skating uphill.

Wesley Snipes took to X following the news of director Yann Demange’s departure from directing Blade, writing, “Blade, lordylordylordy…folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they?”

Daywalkers make it look easy, don't they?

This slight dig isn’t just welcome – we all wanted to hear Wesley Snipes’ take on the behind-the-scenes problems on Blade – but also reminds us of just how awesome he was as Blade in the original movies. Many do anticipate seeing what two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali can bring to the character but Snipes will, for most of us, always be the one and only Blade.

Even still, Wesley Snipes has no issues with someone else giving Blade a go, previously saying, “I’m cool with it. I don’t walk around as Blade, so I’m not attached to the character like that, you know? I feel no emotional loss. Zero. I’m happy that he’s been cast, and more than likely he’ll do a great job.”

As of now, Marvel’s Blade reboot – which will be part of Phase Six of the MCU – is slated for a November 7th, 2025 release. But the production is going to have to get it together if they’re going to have cameras rolling this fall as intended. Writers both in and out of the project at various stages include Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, Michael Starrbury, Erci Pearson, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and Beau DeMayo. As for directors, first came Mogul Mowgli’s Bassam Tariq, who left back in September 2022, making room for White Boy Rick’s Yann Demange to take over. But just this month, Demange backed away as well. It has yet to be announced who will serve as the latest – and hopefully permanent – director.

