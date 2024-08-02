What Happened to Jack Black?

It’s 1970, and as the astronauts of Apollo 13 ventured around the dark side of the moon, they faced a life-threatening crisis. Who helped save the day? Judith Love Cohen. Judith had helped create the Abort Guidance System that would ultimately rescue those astronauts.

But wait, it gets better. Judith was still working on a problem for the Apollo program, the day she gave birth to a son. She took a printout to the hospital, called her boss to say she’d finished it, and then casually gave birth to the future star of School of Rock, Po himself, the man who brought Bernie Tiede to the silver screen, the one-and-only Jack Black. Talk about multitasking!

Now, with a mom like that, you’d think Jack would be all about the math and science, right? Well, not exactly. Jack was a kid who was not great at academics, but had a knack for making people laugh. His dad was a rocket scientist, too (no pressure, right?), Jack was more interested in cracking jokes than cracking equations. Growing up, Jack felt like the odd one out. He wasn’t into the whole school scene, but he discovered something pretty cool – he loved pretending to be other people. This knack for acting led him to his first gig at 13, starring in a commercial for a video game called Pitfall. Not a bad start!

But life wasn’t all smooth sailing. Jack’s parents divorced when he was 10, which really shook things up. He started acting out in school and even got into drugs as a teen. Yikes! Luckily, his parents stepped in and sent him to a special school that helped him get back on track.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Jack discovered he could sing – like, really sing. He describes it as finding out he had a “Lamborghini” he didn’t know he possessed. Pretty sweet, right? Jack’s big break came when he met Kyle Gass. These two formed a band called Tenacious D, mixing comedy and rock in a way that was totally unique. They started playing small gigs in LA, and slowly but surely, people started to take notice. Despite his growing success, Jack often battled with insecurity. The shadow of his brilliant parents loomed large, and he felt a constant need to prove himself, not just in Hollywood, but to his family.

His early roles in Bob Roberts (1992), Demolition Man (1993), Airborne (1993), and True Romance (1993) set the stage for his unique blend of comedy and drama. He continued to make a name for himself in films like The NeverEnding Story III (1994), Waterworld (1995), Dead Man Walking (1995), Bio-Dome (1996), The Cable Guy (1996), and Mars Attacks! (1996). In The Jackal (1997) and Enemy of the State (1998), Jack showcased his versatility as an actor.

But it wasn’t until Jack landed a role in the movie High Fidelity in 2000 that things really took off. John Cusack, who knew Jack from his band Tenacious D, thought he’d be perfect for the role. Jack was nervous at first, worried about criticizing music when he was a musician himself. He almost chickened out of singing in the film, but director Stephen Frears gave him a push. And man, did he nail it, especially when he goes all out in the final scene where he sings “Let’s Get It On.” Jack describes it as pure adrenaline, and it shows on screen! This was a big moment for him – he realized he could really shine if he fully committed to his performances.

After High Fidelity, Jack didn’t have to hustle for roles anymore. They came to him! He landed a part in Shallow Hal with the Farrelly. Black speaks highly of his time working with Gwyneth Paltrow, but of course we all know she’s actually the fucking worst. From there, he took on a variety of roles in films like Saving Silverman (2001) andIce Age (2002).

Then came Orange County in 2002, where Jack played a stoner big brother. This was his first time working with Jake Kasdan, who’d later direct him in the Jumanji movies. Jack says this character might be the closest to his real self of all the roles he’s played.

2003 was a big year for Jack with School of Rock. This movie was tailor-made for him, written by his friend Mike White. Jack says it’s the movie he’s most proud of, calling it “lightning in a bottle.” He even had a hand in choosing the music, including begging Led Zeppelin to let them use “Immigrant Song.” Now that’s dedication! Black played Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck rocker who poses as a substitute teacher and ends up forming a rock band with his students. What made School of Rock so great was Jack’s infectious enthusiasm. Even though his character starts off just trying to make some quick cash, you can’t help but root for him as he gets genuinely excited about teaching these kids to rock. Jack’s ability to be both the goofy adult and the cool teacher who really gets the kids is what makes the movie work. While School of Rock was a hit, Jack’s insecurities resurfaced as he worried about being typecast. He felt pressure to show he could do more than just play the lovable goofball.

He continued to charm audiences in Shark Tale (2004). And then severely let them down in 2004’s Envy. Jack Black and Ben Stiller at the peak of their powers were not enough to save a really stupid script. Luckily, in 2005, Jack got to work with his dream director, Peter Jackson, on King Kong. He was in heaven filming in New Zealand for six months. Jack talks about the freedom he had in the big bug-fighting scene, just letting his imagination run wild. Sounds like a blast!

Nacho Libre in 2006 was another highlight. Jack was worried about playing a Mexican character, but the director, Jared Hess, had a plan. Jack even learned to wrestle for real, ending up with a nasty gash that required a plastic surgeon in a ball gown. You can’t make this stuff up!

The same year, Jack fulfilled his dream of making Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. While it wasn’t a box office hit, it’s become a cult classic over the years. Jack’s proud of it, and fans still sing along to every song at concerts.

In 2006, Jack also starred in The Holiday, working with Kate Winslet. He was in awe of her acting skills and says he learned a lot just from doing scenes with her. Jack’s later held roles in Margot at the Wedding (2007) and Be Kind Rewind (2008). Tropic Thunder in 2008 was a wild ride. Jack talks about the tough filming conditions in Hawaii and a near-death experience with a pregnant water buffalo. But hey, at least they named the baby after him!

We can’t talk about Jack Black without giving a shout-out to his awesome work in the Kung Fu Panda franchise! Starting with Kung Fu Panda in 2008, Jack voices Po, the lovable, dumpling-munching panda who dreams of becoming a kung fu master. He knocked it out of the park again in Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) and Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), each time bringing his signature goofy charm and enthusiasm to Po. And just when we thought it couldn’t get better, Jack came back for Kung Fu Panda 4 in 2024, proving that Po’s journey (and Jack’s performance) is still as fresh and funny as ever. Across all four films, Jack nails Po’s evolution from clumsy noodle-shop worker to legendary Dragon Warrior, hitting all the right notes of humor, heart, and even some surprisingly deep moments. Jack’s performance is a big reason why these movies are so fun for both kids and adults. He makes Po feel like that buddy we all have who’s a bit of a goofball but has a heart of gold. It’s no wonder the Kung Fu Panda series has become such a hit – Jack Black’s Po is just too lovable to resist!

However, not all of Jack’s films were well-received. Year One (2009) was panned by critics, with Roger Ebert calling it ‘a dreary experience.’ Gulliver’s Travels (2010) was another commercial and critical flop, with many feeling Jack’s humor fell flat. These failures only fueled Jack’s need to prove himself, pushing him to take on more challenging roles.

Jack saw 2011’s Bernie as a chance to silence his critics and prove his range as an actor. His dedication to the role stemmed partly from a deep-seated need to be taken seriously in Hollywood. The movie is a testament to Jack’s incredible acting abilities. His portrayal of Bernie Tiede, a beloved mortician who shocks a small Texas town by committing a heinous crime, is nothing short of brilliant. Jack brings a depth and complexity to Bernie that is both captivating and heartbreaking. His performance is a reminder of his range as an actor, proving that he can do far more than just comedy. Jack’s work in Bernie is a testament to his talent and versatility, and it’s clear that he poured his heart and soul into this role. It’s a performance that deserves to be celebrated. That movie, along with 2011’s The Big Year and the excellent The Muppets, showcase his range and talent.

In recent years, Jack has continued to captivate audiences in films like Goosebumps (2015), The D Train (2015). Finally, we get to the Jumanji movies. Jack was thrilled to be part of reimagining this classic, especially getting to play a popular high school girl in the first one. He even claims credit for coming up with the subtitle “Welcome to the Jungle”! In Jumanji: The Next Level, Jack took on a new character and was nervous about pulling it off. But in the end, he was proud of his performance. In between the two Jumanji movies, Jack Black appeared in The Polka King (2017), Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018), The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018), and Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto (2018), an animated series published to YouTube.

His most recent roles include Apollo 10 1/2 (2022), which somewhat parallels both his and director Richard Linklater’s lives, a memorable performance as Bowser in the massive hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), and Borderlands (2024). And we can’t wait to see him in the upcoming films Oh Hell No, Minecraft, and especially School of Rock 2: American Rock.

Jack Black has admirably embraced being a celebrity in the internet age and found a new way to connect with fans and showcase his personality. His TikTok videos and YouTube channel have become wildly popular, with millions of followers enjoying his unfiltered humor and musical performances. Jack’s ability to adapt to new platforms demonstrates his knack for staying relevant in an ever-changing entertainment landscape.

Throughout his career, Jack has shown he’s not just a one-trick pony. He can do physical comedy, sing his heart out, and even tug at your heartstrings. He’s like that weird, fun uncle who always livens up family gatherings – you can’t help but love him. What’s cool about Jack is that he’s never tried to be a typical Hollywood leading man. He’s embraced his quirks and used them to his advantage. Whether he’s playing a slacker, a rocker, or even a kung fu fighting panda, Jack brings a unique energy to every role.

One of Jack’s most remarkable traits is his ability to seamlessly transition between family-friendly and more adult-oriented content. He’s just as at home on the set of Sesame Street as he is on Bourbon Street. And everyone is totally cool with it. This versatility has endeared him to a wide range of audiences, from kids who know him as Po in Kung Fu Panda to adults who appreciate his raunchier work with Tenacious D.

The recent controversy surrounding Tenacious D has certainly stirred up quite a bit of attention. During a concert in Sydney, Kyle Gass made a controversial joke about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, which led to a significant backlash. Jack Black, who was reportedly blindsided by the comment, decided to cancel the remainder of their tour and put all future creative plans on hold. This decision reflects Black’s commitment to distancing himself from any form of hate speech or political violence, emphasizing his dedication to maintaining a positive and respectful public image. I’d think Jack Black was really conflicted about his decision. On the one hand, Gass has been his best friend and collaborator for decades, and Black owes him much of his early and sustained success. On the other, Black feels loyal to the fanbase he’s cultivated, over the years and compelled, even obligated, to do his best for them.

For Jack Black, this situation must have been incredibly challenging. Known for his comedic and lighthearted persona, finding himself in the midst of such a serious controversy likely felt disheartening and stressful. Black’s swift action to address the issue and his public statements show his desire to uphold his values and protect the integrity of his career and fanbase. Despite the setback, his fans continue to support him, appreciating his transparency and commitment to doing the right thing.

In the end, Jack Black’s story is about finding your own path. He might not have followed in his parents’ scientific footsteps, but he found something he was passionate about and ran with it. He’s proof that you don’t have to fit into a specific mold to be successful – sometimes, being the odd one out is exactly what makes you stand out. So next time you’re feeling like you don’t quite fit in, remember Jack Black. Embrace your inner weirdo, crank up the volume, and rock on!