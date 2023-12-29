Jeffrey Wright teases epic season 2 finale of Marvel’s What If…?

The finale of the second season of Marvel’s What If…? animated series will debut on Disney+ tomorrow, but Jeffrey Wright is dropping a few teases right now.

Jeffrey Wright voices The Watcher on the series and spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season finale. “ There’s always a push towards something that’s befitting the epic nature of this series. What I love about the Marvel Universe is that when it’s done right, there’s a type of modern myth-making that happens on a pop culture level, and it goes back to the oldest types of storytelling, ” Wright said. “ The stories of these heroines and heroes is something that’s almost primal to humans, and the culmination here is epic and sweeping, so it’s only fitting. It’s cool stuff… I’m excited to see the evolution of Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] from where we last found him. “

Wright continued, “ The possibilities are so vast that I really try not to anticipate where they might go or where any of these characters might go. The writers are so deeply original and imaginative in where they take these stories, and by the nature of our series, we can go anywhere. So I just try to stay in my lane and anticipate like everyone else, but I wait to get the scripts, and then I realize in some ways how little I actually know. “

Some of the characters have become aware of The Watcher over the course of the series. “ Yeah, they’re all up in my business now. It’s a bit shocking, ” Wright said. “ There is so much to play with, so much with this character, with Uatu. There’s so much yet to explore with him, particularly this idea that he’s hidden and then he’s not, and who it is that’s able to perceive him. There’s a lot that I think lends a bit of fun, irony, and humor to his presence, as well as the omnipotence and power, so it adds for a nice balance to his character and what he does during the season. “

The second season finale of What If…? will debut on Disney+ on December 30th. You can check out a review of the season from our own Alex Maidy right here.