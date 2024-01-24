What If…? season 3 first images unveiled by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has unveiled a batch of images from season 3 of their animated Disney+ series What If…?, showing some of the characters

The second season of Marvel’s animated series What If…? (read our review HERE) was just released through the Disney+ streaming service over the last days of December, but Marvel Studios has already started building the hype for the third season of the show, sharing the first images from What If…? season 3 on social media. You can check them out at the bottom of this article. A premiere date for season 3 has not yet been announced.

Marvel’s What If…? season 2 has the following synopsis: The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The first season of the show consisted of these episodes: What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?, What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?, What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?, What If… Zombies?!, What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?, What If… Thor Were an Only Child?, What If… Ultron Won?, and What If… the Watcher Broke His Oath?

Here are the questions that were asked (and answered) in the second season: What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?, What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?, What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?, What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster?, What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?, What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?, What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?, What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602?, and What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?

We don’t know what topics What If…? season 3 will be covering, but the images let us know the Sam Wilson Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Monica Rambeau, Ant-Man, and what looks to be a young Red Guardian will be involved. There’s also a giant mecha Captain America in there.

