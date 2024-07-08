What If…? season 3 may be the end of Marvel / Disney+ animated series

What If…? season 3 might be the end of the Marvel / Disney+ animated series, wrapping up the story of Uatu the Watcher as a trilogy

The second season of Marvel’s animated series What If…? (read our review HERE) was released through the Disney+ streaming service at the end of December, and the first images from season 3 of the show arrived online soon after. What If…? season 3 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, has indicated that it might not be far off – and it might even be released before the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man animated series premiere in November. Winderbaum has also indicated that What If…? season 3 might be the end of the run for this show, wrapping it up as a trilogy.

Marvel’s What If…? season 2 has the following synopsis: The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The first season of the show consisted of these episodes: What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?, What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?, What If… the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?, What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?, What If… Zombies?!, What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?, What If… Thor Were an Only Child?, What If… Ultron Won?, and What If… the Watcher Broke His Oath?

Here are the questions that were asked (and answered) in the second season: What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?, What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?, What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?, What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster?, What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?, What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?, What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?, What If… The Avengers Assembled in 1602?, and What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?

We don’t know what topics What If…? season 3 will be covering, but the images have let us know the Sam Wilson Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Monica Rambeau, Ant-Man, and what looks to be a young Red Guardian will be involved. There’s also a giant mecha Captain America in there.

Winderbaum previously told ComicBook.com, “ What If…? Season 3 is — that might be the one that comes out next, in terms of animation. That is the culmination of a trilogy. We’re actually close to completing that one, and it really feels like you’ve gone through this amazing emotional experience with Uatu, in a way that’s… What’s great about The Watcher is that he presents himself as uncaring, and cold, and just an observer, but he cares more than everybody [and] anybody. That is on full display in that third season. “

On a recent episode of the Official Marvel Podcast, Winderbaum said (with thanks to Entertainment Weekly for the transcription), “ It takes us to places that you’d never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher. “

What do you think of What If…? possibly ending with season 3? Let us know by leaving a comment below.