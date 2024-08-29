Yellowstone season 5, part 2 unveils first look images ahead of November premiere

A batch of images give the first look at Yellowstone season 5, part 2, which is scheduled to premiere in November

On June 20, 2018, Paramount Network aired the first episode of a neo-Western drama television series called Yellowstone – and a megahit franchise was born. Lately, news regarding the franchise has been focused on what’s coming further down the line. We’ve been hearing casting announcements about the spin-off series The Madison and 1923, and we’ve heard that the flagship show, which was said to be ending with “season 5, part 2,” might continue with a sixth season after all… but before we get there, we still need to see Yellowstone season 5, part 2, which has a premiere date of Sunday, November 10th at 8pm ET/PT. (Internationally, Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10th, the U.K. on November 11th, and in Latin America, Brazil and France later in November.) With that date still a couple months away, a batch of first look images from the new episodes have arrived online and can be seen at the bottom of this article.

TV’s #1 show, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The series was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and they both serve as executive producers alongside Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The Yellowstone season 5, part 2 images below feature the characters played by Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Long), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Montana Attorney General Jamie Dutton), Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry), Finn Little (Carter), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo).

Are you looking forward to Yellowstone season 5, part 2? Check out the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.