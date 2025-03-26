Yellowstone spinoff series starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton considered at CBS

Yet another Yellowstone spinoff series could be in the works, with this one said to star Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton.

I certainly never expected Yellowstone to transform into the juggernaut franchise it’s become, and yet another spinoff series may be in the works. According to Puck, CBS is considering a potential Yellowstone spinoff centered around Kayce Dutton, John Dutton’s youngest son.

Luke Grimes would reprise his role as the livestock commissioner and former Navy SEAL. The character played a key role in the Yellowstone finale, selling the fabled ranch back to the Broken Rock Reservation. No deals are in place for the procedural, but the spinoff series would air on CBS, and not on Paramount+.

Another Yellowstone spinoff series was announced last year, featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly as Rip and Beth. Other spinoffs in the works include The Madison, which follows a New York City family who move to the Madison River valley of central Montana. Per Paramount, the series is described as “ a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. “ The series stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, and more.

There’s also 1944, the third Yellowstone prequel series which follows 1883 and 1923. Speaking of 1923, the second season premiered last month and has been earning rave reviews, including one from our own Alex Maidy. “ I feel that these prequels are far more consistent and well-developed than the original series. Maybe it is the condensed episode count or the finite length of the overall series, ” Maidy wrote in his review. “ Still, with 1883 delivering a strong single season of ten episodes and Yellowstone wavering in quality across five, 1923 may represent the single best overall series that Taylor Sheridan has created to date. With exceptional performances from the entire cast led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as good as they have ever been, 1923′s second and final season is already shaping to be a powerful chapter in Yellowstone mythology. ” You can check out the full review right here.

Would you like to see a Yellowstone spinoff featuring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton?