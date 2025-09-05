JoBlo Originals

Episode 1 of 80s Horror Memories puts a spotlight on Friday the 13th, Maniac, and The Shining with a deep dive into 1980!

By
Posted 3 hours ago

Is there any decade that has treated the horror genre better than the 1980s? We saw the rise of villains like Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers, as they became pop cultural icons that still haven’t been matched. And A-Listers like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Kevin Bacon, Johnny Depp, and Tom Hanks all got their start in various horror films. It’s the genre that keeps on giving. We think back on the decade fondly and wanted to put it all down in video form. And to memorialize how great the 80s were to horror, we’re taking a look back on each individual year with our series, 80s Horror Memories!

Our first episode of our 80’s Horror Memories series encompasses the year 1980. We’re covering the films Friday the 13th, Maniac, Alligator, Dressed to Kill, and, of course, The Shining. We’ve be getting into how they influenced us and why they were such essential part to the genre in this decade that we love so much. We’ve got interviews from Doug Jones (Hellboy), Patrick Lussier (My Blood Valentine 3D), Craig Perry (Final Destination) as they give their thoughts on these wonderful movies from 1980 and some of their own memories of them. And, as with all of these episodes, you can hear my voice as I was lucky enough to serve as the narrator on this series.

So, put on your nostalgia hat and join us as we stroll down Horror Memory Lane with 10 weekly episodes (dropping every Friday on our JoBlo Horror YouTube Channel), each one at least an hour long—and all in glorious 4K! Be sure to check back in next Friday as we cover 1981!

What was your favorite horror movie from 1980? Is there one you’re particularly excited to see covered? Let us know in the comments!

Related
80s Horror Memories Takes You Back to the Golden Age of Horror!

Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Tyler Nichols
Critic
488 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Se7en, Halloween, Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Back To The read more Future, Battle Royale, Jaws, The Social Network, Friday the 13th, American Movie, anything Tarantino, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Evil Dead, The Batman, The Shining, No Country For Old Men, T2, Boyhood, Ed Wood, Jurassic Park, Wild at Heart

Likes: Horror, Movies, Writing, Guitar, the MCU, "So Bad They're Good" Movies, read more Video Games, Spider-man, Whiskey, Professional Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Star Wars, world domination, Jeopardy, Silence

Latest 80s Horror Memories News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Predator: Brains meant more than brawn in this 1987 classic

Posted 2 weeks ago
Why Dutch beats the Predator with brains, not brawn! We analyze how Arnold's smartest character proves intelligence trumps muscle in this action classic. From mud camouflage to psychological warfare - it's all about strategy!