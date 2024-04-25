Jennifer Aniston pouring herself a cup of ambition with 9 to 5 reimagining written by Diablo Cody

Well, I know what song is going to be stuck in my head for the rest of the day. First reported by The Insneider, Jennifer Aniston is producing a reimagining of 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios. The iconic 1980 movie starred Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda as three women who join forces to take revenge on their sexist, egotistical boss. Of course, the movie also featured the iconic theme song written and performed by Parton, which became one of the biggest hits of the decade.

Jennifer Aniston will produce the 9 to 5 reimagining through her Echo Films banner, along with her partner Kristin Hahn. Lisa Frankenstein screenwriter Diablo Cody will pen the script for the project, and although plot details are being kept under wraps, it’s assumed it will more or less follow the beats of the original.

The original 9 to 5 was a big hit upon its release and even spawned a sitcom starring Rita Morena that lasted for five seasons. There was also a Tony Award-nominated stage musical with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton that premiered in 2008. There was talk of a proper 9 to 5 sequel back in 2018, with Tomlin, Parton, and Fonda all expected to reprise their roles. Rashida Jones and Patricia Resnick were set to write the sequel, but the following year, Parton said that they had “ dropped the whole idea. “