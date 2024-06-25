A Quiet Place: Day One final trailer previews this weekend’s release

The sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise is heading to New York with its latest entry, A Quiet Place: Day One , which is set to reach theatres this Friday, June 28th – and with the film’s release just hours away, the final trailer has arrived online to give us one last preview before movie-goers have the chance to watch it all on the big screen. You can watch the final trailer in the embed above.

While A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II were directed by John Krasinski, he has passed the helm of this one over to Michael Sarnoski, who earned a lot of positive attention with his feature directorial debut Pig (watch it HERE) a few years ago.

The story of A Quiet Place: Day One, which is credited to Krasinski and Sarnoski, does take place in the same world established in the first two movies, but doesn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies. Deadline’s sources said that after seeing Pig and being blown away by the film, Krasinski was quick to put Sarnoski on the short list of directors to take a meeting for the project. While insiders say Sarnoski’s vision for the film was still his own and different from what Krasinski had done with the first two, he still gave a pitch that fit the tone of the world they had created and felt he was the perfect fit for their next installment.

Krasinski is producing A Quiet Place: Day One under his Sunday Night banner, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller produce through their company Platinum Dunes. Krasinski’s Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger serves as executive producer.

The film stars 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff of Hereditary and Pig, and Joseph Quinn, who is better known as Eddie Munson from the most recent season of Stranger Things. Djimon Hounsou, who played “Man on Island” in A Quiet Place: Part II, reprises that role here.

Here’s the official synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.

What did you think of the final trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One? Will you be watching the movie this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below.