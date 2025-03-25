Get a preview of all the mayhem in the final trailer for A Working Man

Statham continues to kick ass and take names in his follow up to The Beekeeper, complete with his director David Ayer.

Jason Statham continues his collaboration relationship with the director of The Beekeeper, David Ayer. That film saw Statham take on the world of online scammers, which led all the way to the top. Now, Statham takes on a syndicate of human traffickers in A Working Man as he attempts to rescue a young friend from the seedy underworld. The final trailer has now been released from Amazon MGM Studios before it barrels into theaters on March 28.

David Ayer directs A Working Man, based on the novel Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon, from a screenplay he wrote with Sylvester Stallone. Statham leads the action bonanza with Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, and Cokey Falkow, with Michael Peña and David Harbour, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro filling out the cast. Chris Long, Jason Statham, John Friedberg, David Ayer, Sylvester Stallone, Bill Block, Kevin King Templeton produce.

Sylvester Stallone has long been aware of Dixon’s work – in fact, Dixon has said that he was offered, and turned down, the chance to do a rewrite on the screenplay for The Expendables 2. And when Levon’s Trade hit store shelves, Stallone acquired the adaptation rights. In October of 2018, it was announced that Stallone’s Balboa Productions was developing a Levon’s Trade TV series… but, obviously, it was decided that a film adaptation would be a better option.

“Levon Cade (Statham) left his ‘profession’ behind him to go straight and work in construction,” reads the official synopsis for A Working Man. “He wants to live a simple life and be a good father to his daughter. But when his boss’s teenage daughter Jenny vanishes, he’s called upon to re-employ the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. His hunt for the missing college student takes him deep into the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy creating a chain reaction that will threaten his new way of life.“

It was recently announced that Statham will be returning for a sequel to The Beekeeper, the action thriller directed by Ayer, which was a surprise hit last year. Ayer won’t be in the director’s chair this time around as he will be busy with Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller starring Brad Pitt and J.K. Simmons. Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto will take the helm this time around, with production set to kick off this fall.