Heretic: A24’s Hugh Grant horror film gets a poster today and a trailer tomorrow

Last June, we learned that Hugh Grant – whose credits include Notting Hill, Love Actually, Wonka, and Unfrosted – had signed on to star in the A24 horror film Heretic , which is coming our way from the writing and directing duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Last month, A24 revealed their plan to give Heretic a wide theatrical release on November 15th. Now they have unveiled a poster for the film, while also promising that a trailer will be making its way online tomorrow. The poster can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Details are scarce, but the story has something to do with two missionaries that attempt to convert a dangerous man . Here’s how Deadline has describes it: Two young missionaries become ensnared in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse after they knock on the wrong front door.

There’s no word on who Grant plays in this scenario, but it would be very cool to see him take on the role of the dangerous man, and it seems likely that we’re going to. He has previously said that he finds villain roles to be “more fun” to play. He is joined in the cast of Heretic by Chloe East (The Fabelmans) and Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), presumably as the missionaries.

Grant hasn’t done much horror in his career, but he did have a role in Ken Russell’s Bram Stoker-inspired supernatural horror comedy The Lair of the White Worm back in 1988.

Beck and Woods’ previous credits include A Quiet Place (they wrote the original script), Haunt (as writers/directors), Nightlight (writers/directors), Spread (writers/directors), the “Adam Driver vs. dinosaurs” movie 65 (writers/directors), and an episode of 50 States of Fright (writers/directors). They also (alongside Mark Heyman) received writing credits on the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman – which happened to star Sophie Thatcher, who turned in a great performance in a movie I thought was just okay overall.

Are you looking forward to seeing Hugh Grant, Chloe East, and Sophie Thatcher in the Beck/Woods/A24 horror film Heretic? Take a look at the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.