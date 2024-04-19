Update: Abigail battles Civil War for the #1 spot at the weekend box office

Update: As we enter the weekend, Radio Silence’s Abigail is duking it out for the #1 box office spot with Alex Garland’s Civil War, with both films currently projected to take $11M+ this weekend. Who will walk away with the #1 spot? We’ll soon find out.

Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will likely take the #3 spot, with the WWII period action film expected to take in somewhere between $9M-$11M. Taking the #4 spot, we’ve got Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will finish its fourth weekend at the box office with $8.5M, bringing its domestic total to $170.66M.

— Original article follows —

Radio Silence’s Abigail is pirouetting atop the Thursday box office by taking a bite out of $1M in tickets sold. Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare earned $1.45M, which includes nearly $600K in advanced screenings from last weekend. Meanwhile, Spy x Family Code: White embarked on its silver screen mission with $670K from shows beginning at 4 PM.

It’s too early to tell if Abigail will plie around Alex Garland’s Civil War, which enters its second weekend. Analysts expect Abigail and Civil War to walk away from the weekend with $12M+ apiece after Civil War led the charge for Thursday films in regular releases with $1.6M. Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare started its Thursday previews at 6 PM. Abigail began her previews at 5 PM in 2,800 last night and will expand to 3,384 locations today.

Early buzz around Abigail suggests that the Radio Silence horror film is Ready or Not meets Dracula, which sounds like a winning combination. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Abigail stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, Giancarlo Esposito, and Matthew Goode. The film focuses on a group of criminals who kidnap the ballerina daughter of an influential underworld figure; they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they’re locked inside with no ordinary little girl.

Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire screened at 3,847 markets and saw a third Thursday of $893K, -3% from Wednesday for a week of $19.7M and a running total of $162.1M. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire still haunts 3,350 cinemas with $7.3M in its third week. Kung Fu Panda 4 is still kicking on 3,104 screens in its sixth week with an estimated $7.2M. Finally, Dune: Part Two plays on 2,401 screens in week 7 with $5.9M.

If you’re looking for an exhilarating animated film this weekend, check out Spy x Family Code: White! Directed by Takashi Katagiri from a screenplay by Ichirō Ōkouchi and produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the film stars Loid, Yor, and Anya Forger in a hilarious and action-packed spy thriller that’s as beautifully animated as the story is engaging. Our 8 out of 10 review for Spy x Family is here!

What do you plan to see in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.