Alex Garland and A24 are following Civil War with another war movie

A24 is planning to give Civil War, the latest film from Alex Garland, the director of Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs, and Men, a theatrical release on April 12th. A trailer for that film can be seen in the embed above and another one, which just arrived online this morning, can be found at THIS LINK. And while we still have several weeks to wait before we’ll have a chance to see Civil War, Garland and A24 are already moving forward with another project… which just happens to be another war movie. As of right now, the other project is simply known as Untitled War Movie .

This Untitled War Movie is a collaboration between Garland and Ray Mendoza, who served as the military supervisor for Civil War. Garland and Mendoza have written the screenplay together and will be co-directing the film.

The first news of this project was broken a couple weeks ago, when Deadline revealed that Charles Melton – whose credits include May December (pictured below), Heart of Champions, Secret Headquarters, American Horror Stories, Poker Face, History of the World: Part II, and Riverdale – has signed on to star in the film. JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray notes that Melton is “a great, great actor. Amazing in a May December.”

Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Peter Rice are producing the untitled war movie. A24 will be handling the global release of the film. As Deadline notes, this is just like any Garland project in that “details behind what the film is about are being shrouded in secrecy.”

In addition to directing the films mentioned in the first paragraph, Garland has also written The Beach, 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd, among others. (There have been claims that he directed Dredd as well.) A couple weeks ago, it was announced that Garland and 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle are working on a sequel called 28 Years Later, which may be the first entry in a trilogy of sequels.

Are you looking forward to Civil War? What do you think of Garland following that one up with another war movie? Share your thoughts on his Untiled War Movie project by leaving a comment below.