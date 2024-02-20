Civil War: Alex Garland film starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny gets a new trailer

A24 will be giving Civil War , the latest film from Alex Garland, the director of Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs, and Men, a theatrical release on April 12th – and with that release date just a couple months away, a new trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The screenplay Garland wrote for Civil War digs into what happens when 19 states secede from the United States, with factions forming in the West and Florida. Meanwhile, the President says the conflict will be dealt with swiftly, but are things already impossible to control? While some choose to engage with the catastrophe head-on, others prefer to pretend like it’s not happening right outside their door. As the President sends the American military out to “resolve” matters in the West, people are left to despair as the world burns around them. Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst’s character appears to be leading a team of journalists toward the U.S. Capitol, presumably to get answers about how they plan to quell the ongoing violence.

As mentioned in the synopsis, the film stars Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), and she’s joined in the cast by Wagner Moura (Narcos), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Stephen Henderson (Dune), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Jesse Plemons (Power of Dog), and Nick Offerman (The Last of Us).

A24 produced the film alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman.

In addition to directing the films mentioned in the first paragraph, Garland has also written The Beach, 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd, among others. (There have been claims that he directed Dredd as well.) A couple weeks ago, it was announced that Garland and 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle are working on a sequel called 28 Years Later, which may be the first entry in a trilogy of sequels.

What did you think of the new trailer for Civil War? Are you a fan of Alex Garland’s work, and will you be watching this movie on the big screen when it’s released in April? Let us know by leaving a comment below.