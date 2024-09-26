Is Alien 3 a gem or a cinematic disaster? The Arrow and Lance debate!

While Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens are considered to be two of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, Alien 3 (watch it HERE) continues to divide audiences to this day, more than 30 years after it was first released. There are fans who hate it, there are fans who love it, and the film’s director doesn’t even like to talk about it. With the new episode of their new show Lance and Arrow at the Movies , Arrow in the Head founder John “The Arrow” Fallon and Lance Vlcek have decided to revisit Alien 3 and sit down for a debate: is this movie a gem or a cinematic disaster? You can hear what they had to say about it by watching the video embedded above.

Here’s what Lance and Arrow at the Movies is all about: Join hosts The Arrow and Lance as they engage in colorful debates about old and recent genre films. With a vibe that’s both groovy and a little rough around the edges, we’re here to talk shop with a whole lot of passion.

Directed by David Fincher (making his feature debut) from a script credited to Walter Hill, David Giler, and Larry Ferguson – with Vincent Ward earning a story credit – Alien 3 has the following synopsis: Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is the only survivor when she crash lands on Fiorina 161, a bleak wasteland inhabited by former inmates of the planet’s maximum security prison. Once again, Ripley must face skepticism and the alien as it hunts down the prisoners and guards. Without weapons or modern technology of any kind, Ripley leads the men into battle against the terrifying creature.

Sigourney Weaver was joined in the cast by Charles S. Dutton, Charles Dance, Brian Glover, Ralph Brown, Paul McGann, Danny Webb, Lance Henriksen, Pete Postlethwaite, Holt McCallany, Peter Guinness, Christopher Fairbank, Phil Davis, Vincenzo Nicoli, Leon Herbert, Niall Buggy, Hi Ching, Carl Chase, Clive Mantle, DeObia Oparei, and Paul Brennen, with Tom Woodruff Jr. performing inside the xenomorph costume.

Are you a fan of Alien 3? Where would you rank it in the Alien franchise? Check out this episode of Lance and Arrow at the Movies, then let us know what you think of the movie by leaving a comment below. Join the debate!