Cailee Spaeny faces off with a xenomorph in Alien: Romulus promo image

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus , is set to reach theatres on August 16th (you can watch the trailer HERE and check out the poster HERE), and the movie will be receiving coverage in an upcoming issue of the French movie magazine Cinema Teaser. In fact, the cover image on that issue of Cinema Teaser, which reaches store shelves on July 3rd, features Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) facing off with a xenomorph! The folks at AVP Galaxy have scrubbed the text off that cover image, and you can check it out at the bottom of this article.

As AVP Galaxy mentions, the image is reminiscent of a piece of Alien: Covenant promo material that showed Michael Fassbender facing off with a xenomorph. It also brings to mind that iconic shot from Alien 3 that showed a xenomorph getting close to Sigourney Weaver.

When this project was announced near the start of 2022, it was said that Álvarez pitched the idea to Ridley Scott years ago and it stuck with Scott. So in late 2021, he called Álvarez and asked if he still wanted to make an Alien movie. Clearly, the answer was yes. 20th Century Studios division president Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch. It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.“

It has also been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not connected to the other films in the Alien franchise – but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Spaeny is joined in the cast by David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). Merced has said there’s a scene in the film that’s so disgusting that a lot of viewers will have to look away, so that goes along with the “graphic and gruesome” description. “Graphic and gruesome” is what we expected from this movie as soon as it was announced that it was being made by the director of Evil Dead 2013 and Don’t Breathe. It has received an R rating for bloody violent content and language.

This new Alien movie is coming to us from Momentum and 20th Century Studios, with Ridley Scott producing through his Scott Free banner.

Are you looking forward to Alien: Romulus? Take a look at this promo image, then let us know by leaving a comment below.