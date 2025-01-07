American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis says reports of Luca Guadagnino’s reboot is “fake news”

Just last month, it was reported that Austin Butler was being considered to star as Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino’s new adaptation of American Psycho. However, American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis said on his podcast (via World of Reel) that he thinks it’s all just “ fake news. “

“ I have a feeling it’s fake news, ” Ellis said. “ I heard somewhere, from someone, that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything to play Patrick Bateman. Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either. From various sources that I have, this is just fake news that was put out there to see how an audience is going to react. “

Even if the American Psycho project is legit, Ellis isn’t involved in any capacity. “ If it does exist, I am not involved, I have nothing to do with this, ” Ellis explained. “ I might get some money if they do this, but I am not involved creatively on any level, and that is all I know. “

This year happens to mark the 25th anniversary of Mary Harron’s American Psycho. The film starred Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, and although it divided critics upon its release, it has gone on to become a cult classic. The thought of remaking it is seen as sacrilegious to some, but when has that ever stopped Hollywood? The initial report of the American Psycho reboot said Luca Guadagnino “ might have interpreted the Patrick Bateman character in a much different way than its previous incarnation. ” I’m certainly ready to give Guadagnino the benefit of the doubt, and I’ll be watching if the project moves forward.