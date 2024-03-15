Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Ashley Johnson, and Yvette Nicole Brown to act sus in CBS Studios’ Among Us adaptation

The animated adaptation of Among Us reveals the first wave of voice actors with Randall Park, Elijah Wood, and more.

The first wave of voice actors for the highly anticipated animated series from CBS Studios, Innersloth, and creator Owen Dennis, Among Us, have been discovered! Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat, WandaVision), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Fast Food Nation), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Pound Puppies), and Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) lend the voices to the animated madness as four characters acting sus while trying to survive a John Carpenter’s The Thing-style mystery.

Featuring in the adaptation of the wildly popular social deception game is Randall Park as the voice of Red, Captain of the Skeld. Red is a people pleaser and blowhard. As a confident leader, Red is the type of crewmate who will fail upwards.

Ashely Johnson plays Purple, Chief of Security. Concerned with safety, prone to suspicion, and confident, Purple is a crewmember with trust issues.

Yvette Nicole Brown plays Orange and is a member of the HR department. Orange is a “spineless corporate shill” in charge of eliminating redundancies redundantly. Orange will fire you via email before thinking twice about it.

Finally, Elijah Wood plays Green, an unpaid intern. Happy to be aboard, Green does whatever needs doing, with pizza as compensation.

Launched in 2018, Among Us shot to popularity in 2020. Alongside games like Fortnite and Minecraft, Among Us became a gaming sensation for streamers across YouTube (4 billion views) and Twitch (1.2+ billion views). The Among Us video game is primarily a multiplayer experience, though a practice mode where players can check out a solo mystery is available. The best version of Among Us revolves around gathering friends for an elaborate game inspired by the party game Mafia and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Using deduction skills and observing other players is critical to surviving the experience. It also helps if you’re a good liar. Once you become accused of being an imposter, you’ll need to lie your pants off to convince other players of your innocence. The game recently released a new map (The Fungle) and continues to boast millions of players daily.

Owen Dennis executive produces alongside Forest Williard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse. Eye Animation Productions is the studio associated with Innersloth.

Are you an Among Us fan? What do you think about turning the game into an animated series? What sort of tone should the show have? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.