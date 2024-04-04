Among Us finds Patton Oswalt, Debra Wilson, Phil LeMarr, and Wayne Knight getting sus for the animated adaptation

CBS Studios’ Among Us series adds Patton Oswalt, Debra Wilson, Phil LaMarr, and Wayne Knight to round out the cast of suspects.

Seal the vents and watch the monitors because Patton Oswalt (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Ratatouille), Debra Wilson (Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Mickey Mouse Funhouse), Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack, Futurama), and Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Jurassic Park) are getting sus for CBS Studios‘ Among Us animated series.

In the adaptation of the wildly popular social deception game, Patton Oswalt is the voice of White, a contest winner who abides by the mantra of no trauma, no drama. Oswalt’s White would instead leave the heavy lifting to others and believes wealth can be a personality trait.

Debra Wilson voices Yellow, also known as Ship Cook #1. Indignant, opinionated, and a relentless prankster, Yellow’s pleasure is making pizza and sharing a slice with their best friend, Brown (LaMarr).

Phil LaMarr voices Brown, also known as Ship Cook #2. Unlike Yellow, Brown is chill, supportive, and accountable. Brown is a pizza enthusiast and a fan of Yellow’s shenanigans.

Wayne Knight voices Lime, the ship’s Engineer. Lime is a doomsday prepper and conspiracy theorist whose tinkering keeps the ship running smoothly – most of the time. Lime is afraid of intimacy and suspicious of everyone and everything.

Previously announced cast members include Randall Park, Elijah Wood, Ashley Johnson, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Featuring in the adaptation of the wildly popular social deception game is Randall Park as the voice of Red, Captain of the Skeld. Red is a people pleaser and blowhard. As a confident leader, Red is the type of crewmate who will fail upwards.

Ashely Johnson plays Purple, Chief of Security. Concerned with safety, prone to suspicion, and confident, Purple is a crewmember with trust issues.

Yvette Nicole Brown plays Orange and is a member of the HR department. Orange is a “spineless corporate shill” in charge of eliminating redundancies redundantly. Orange will fire you via email before thinking twice about it.

Finally, Elijah Wood plays Green, an unpaid intern. Happy to be aboard, Green does whatever needs doing, with pizza as compensation.

Launched in 2018, Among Us shot to popularity in 2020. Alongside games like Fortnite and Minecraft, Among Us became a gaming sensation for streamers across YouTube (4 billion views) and Twitch (1.2+ billion views). The Among Us video game is primarily a multiplayer experience, though a practice mode where players can check out a solo mystery is available. The best version of Among Us revolves around gathering friends for an elaborate game inspired by the party game Mafia and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Using deduction skills and observing other players is critical to surviving the experience. It also helps if you’re a good liar. Once you become accused of being an imposter, you’ll need to lie your pants off to convince other players of your innocence. The game recently released a new map (The Fungle) and continues to boast millions of players daily.

Owen Dennis executive produces alongside Forest Williard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse. Eye Animation Productions is the studio associated with Innersloth.

Are you an Among Us fan? What do you think about turning the game into an animated series? How do you feel about the cast? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.