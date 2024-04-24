Life’s a beach for Amy Adams as she joins the cast of the rehabilitation drama At the Sea from Pieces of a Woman filmmakers

Amy Adams is heading to the beach for a starring role in Kornel Mundruczó and Kata Wéber’s At the Sea drama.

Based on what I can gather about her new film, At the Sea, Amy Adams needs a pair of sandals and a stiff drink. Adams is teaming up with Kornel Mundruczó and Kata Wéber – the director and writer of Pieces of a Woman and White God – for a new drama about rejuvenation and adjusting to a life you had not planned to live.

According to Deadline, At the Sea finds Adams’s Laura returning to her family at their holiday beach house after a long rehabilitation. Once there, Laura must readjust to her new lot in life, still haunted by aspects she tried to leave behind. Staring down the barrel of a new chapter of her life, Laura must cope without her fame, fortune, and, of all things, her identity.

Adams, a six-time Academy Award-nominated actress, recently wrapped production on the sci-fi drama Klara and the Sun, which Taika Waititi directs. In Waititi’s upcoming film, a robot girl designed to prevent loneliness tries to save a heartbroken family of humans. Kazuo Ishiguro (The Remains of the Day, Never Let Me Go) and Dahvi Waller (Mad Men, Halt and Catch Fire) wrote the screenplay, with Jenna Ortega, Simon Baker, Natasha Lyonne, Harry Greenwood, and Mia Tharia leading the cast.

Adams also stars in Marielle Heller’s upcoming comedy Nightbitch, about a woman who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom. Still, soon, her domesticity takes a surreal turn. Scoot Mcnairy, Mary Holland, Jessica Harper, and Zoë Chao lead the cast.

Other projects on Adams’s plate include The Invite, a comedy by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. It follows Joe (Paul Rudd) and Angela (Amy Adams) and shows how their marriage has become routine. Angela invites their neighbors Kayla and Shane over for cocktails, and unexpectedly they discover how their neighbors might be hosting weekly orgies. Hey-o! Leave an upside-down pineapple by your door, amiright?

Lastly, Amy Adams was featured in an episode of Kings of America, depicting the story of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher.

If I’m being honest, I could use a beach house retreat right about now, minus the family element. Who wants to loan me their beach house for a week? I’d appreciate it. In the comments section below, let us know if you’re intrigued by Adams’s forthcoming film, At the Sea.