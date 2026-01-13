Those Avengers: Doomsday teasers aren’t teasers, they’re “clues”

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen the release of four (so far) teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, but according to the Russo brothers, those teasers aren’t teasers at all; instead, they’re “stories” and “clues.”

The Russo Brothers on Avengers: Doomsday Teasers

While sharing the latest Doomsday preview on social media, the Russos wrote, “ What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. ” The post closed with a new ominous hashtag: #DoomsdayHasBegun.

So what does that mean exactly? One prevailing theory is that some of the footage was shot specifically for these previews, rather than pulled directly from the film itself. Others believe each installment contains a hidden clue — details that may not fully make sense until Avengers: Doomsday finally hits theaters. What do you think?

The Four Avengers: Doomsday Teasers

The first Doomsday “story” focused on Steve Rogers, serving as the first official confirmation that Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The second shifted to Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who is shown praying to his father for the strength to fight one last battle in order to protect his daughter.

The third entry proved to be the most electrifying yet, revealing Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen reprising their iconic roles as Professor X and Magneto, before cutting to a comic-accurate Cyclops (James Marsden) unleashing an optic blast as a Sentinel looms behind him.

The fourth — released earlier today — expanded the scope even further, bringing the Wakandans and the Talokans back into the fold while also spotlighting Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) of The Fantastic Four.

The Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.