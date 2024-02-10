Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Argyle, Avatar, Barbie, Deadpool, Mad Max, My Bloody Valentine

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Argylle by André Barnett

Avatar by Stephen Campanella

Barbie by Edgar Ascensão

Deadpool by Oli Riches

Everything Everywhere All At Once by Wagner Diesel

Mad Max II: The Road Warrior by Angora

My Bloody Valentine by Creepy Carves Design

The Shining by Şahin Düzgün

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight by Eddie Holly

They Live by Nikos Bogris