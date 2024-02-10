Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Argyle, Avatar, Barbie, Deadpool, Mad Max, My Bloody Valentine

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Argylle by André Barnett
Avatar by Stephen Campanella
Barbie by Edgar Ascensão
Deadpool by Oli Riches
Everything Everywhere All At Once by Wagner Diesel
Mad Max II: The Road Warrior by Angora
My Bloody Valentine by Creepy Carves Design
The Shining by Şahin Düzgün
Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight by Eddie Holly
They Live by Nikos Bogris
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE