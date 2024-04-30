Flip to Channel 62: UHF gets 4K release for 35th anniversary

This means something…This is important. That’s right, a beloved favorite of decades past is coming to 4K – no, not Close Encounters of the Third Kind but Weird Al’s UHF, the cult staple that marked Yankovic’s first major big screen appearance and writing credit. And to celebrate the 35th anniversary of UHF, Shout! Factory has put together one of the most fun releases in recent memory. So grab your mop and head on over to Uncle Nutzy’s Clubhouse!

This UHF 4K comes with two 18” x 24” posters (one for the original artwork and another with an exclusive design); a retro prism sticker modeled after vending machine stickers of the ‘80s and ‘90s; a Spatula City fridge magnet; a stress relief toy modeled after an old school remote; and a Smell-O-Vision sticker set, with scents timed to match with sizzling burgers, Stanley’s mop and, yes, the Wheel of Fish.

While the magnet and stress remote are capped at 1,000 units, things get more limited when it comes to other goodies that Shout! Factory has lined up for this UHF 4K release. Shout! has teamed up with the great Gutter Garbs for a set of five collectible pins and keepsake box which is limited to just 500 units – well, 499 at most as of publication…

“Weird Al” Yankovic has seen a major resurgence in his popularity over the past few years, which is pretty impressive since he hasn’t put out a new album in close to a decade. But his social media presence, legion of fans and biopic spoof – which you could see on Roku or anywhere you illegally download movies – have further cemented him as an icon whose appeal knows no limits. Certainly this UHF 4K release will be one that’s snatched up by fans faster than George Newman’s Oscar.

UHF stars Yankovic as Newman, “a daydreamer who becomes the manager of a small TV station that’s losing money as quickly as it’s losing viewers. Before long, he’s programming shows like “Stanley Spadowski’s Clubhouse,” “Wheel Of Fish” and “Raul’s Wild Kingdom.” But can Channel 62’s new popularity save it from sinister forces? To find out … don’t touch that dial!” UHF flips to 4K on July 2nd.

Are you a fan of UHF? Will you be picking up UHF on 4K?