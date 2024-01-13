Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Echo, Killers Of The Flower Moon, John Wick, Robocop, Saltburn

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Close Encounters of the Third Kind by Anderson Grimm

Echo by Rye Coleman

Enter The Dragon by Matthew Gallagher

Ghost of Tsushima by Jack Owen

John Wick by Nuno Sarnadas

Killers of the Flower Moon by John Hanley

Mad Max: Fury Road by Derek Ring

Robocop by Halil Karasu

Saltburn by Forsaken Folklore

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin by Alex Reid

