Neil Gaiman to collaborate with Graphic India on an animated adaptation of his story, Cinnamon

Writer Neil Gaiman is enjoying some success with his TV adaptations Lucifer, The Sandman, Good Omens and Dead Boy Detectives. Deadline has now reported that the famed graphic novel writer will be teaming up with Graphic India for an animated adaptation of his short story, Cinnamon. The screenplay is set to be adapted by Coraline author and leading Indian animation writer and creator Sharad Devarajan (The Legend of Hanuman; Baahubali: The Lost Legends) along with Sarena Khan and Sujatha SV. Indian animator Jeevan J. Kang is on board to direct the adaptation.

The synopsis of the project reads,

“Born with pearl eyes that render her blind to the physical world, Cinnamon’s destiny is shaped forever when a mysterious talking tiger appears. Offering to lead her through the wonders and trials of the wild, Cinnamon begins a perilous adventure that will shape her path and test her resolve. She enters a hidden realm where the line between the mundane and the mystical is as thin as a whisper and where the ancient wisdom of India breathes life into a jungle thrumming with secrets.”

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Sharad Devarajan and his exceptional team on Cinnamon,” Gaiman recently expressed in regards to his excitement for this upcoming project. “Sharad’s passion for storytelling and his deep understanding of Indian culture and mythology makes him the perfect partner to bring this tale to life. Together, we are crafting a film that will transport audiences to a world of magic, wonder, and eternal truths, a story that celebrates the transformative power of compassion and the resilience of the human spirit. I cannot wait to share this incredible journey with animation fans around the world, old and new.”