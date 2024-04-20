Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Big Lebowski, Evil Dead, Fallout, Monkey Man, Nightcrawler

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

The Big Lebowski by Craig Stirling

Cheech and Chong by Cloxboy

The Evil Dead by Ryan Button

Fallout by Callum Seymour

Gambit by Mauricio Herrera Rojas

Jurrasic Park by Phase Runner

Kill Bill Vol. 1 by Jaime Ventura

Monkey Man by John Dunn

Nightcrawler by Sorin Ilie

The Wolf Of Wall Street by Jean-Baptiste Roux