Batman Ninja 2 finds The Dark Knight facing off against the Yakuza League for a surprise anime sequel

Six years after the release of Batman Ninja, Batman Ninja 2 is developing with key cast and crew members returning for another adventure.

The New Batman Animated Adventures isn’t the only bat-related animated project that has been sliding down a bat pole shortly. On Thursday, Warner Bros. Japan announced a sequel to the 2018 animated film Batman Ninja, called Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. The upcoming sequel finds Batman voice actor Koichi Yamadera reprising his role from Batman Ninja, with artists and crew returning, including Kamikaze Douga, the animator behind the CG anime opening themes for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. WB plans to announce more details about Batman Ninja 2 at the Anime Expo 2024 on July 4.

Batman Ninja finds the Dark Knight and his extended family members in feudal Japan, facing off against extreme versions of the Caped Crusader’s rogues gallery. Here’s the official synopsis for Batman Ninja:

Here’s the official synopsis: Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.

Also coming to WB’s Anime Expo 2024 presentation is Suicide Squad: ISEKAI, with original character designs by Akira Amano (Psycho-Pass, Kamonohashi Ron No Kidan Suiri) and scripts by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara. Here’s the official synopsis:

In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”!

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!

Anna Nagase voices Harley Quinn, Yuuichirou Umehara plays the Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi voices Deadshot, Jun Fukuyama plays Clayface, Taku Yashiro voices Rick Flag, Kujira plays Amanda Waller, and Reina Ueda voices Fione.

Plot details for Batman Ninja 2, or Batman Ninja versus Yakuza League, if you’re nasty, remain a mystery. However, fans can expect lots of bone-snapping action as Batman and members of the Bat-family square off against a collection of vile villains in a gorgeously animated thrill ride of epic proportion. We’re excited to learn more in July and will report back shortly.