Watch the first five minutes of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and see Eddie Murphy reprising the role that put him on the Hollywood map

The heat is on the street as Eddie Murphy slips back into the iconic role of Axel Foley for a preview of the upcoming sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix is working around the clock to let everyone know Axel is back, and today, we get to watch the first five minutes of the upcoming film! Some people say old habits die hard, and Murphy is a shining example of that adage as he reprises the role that helped launch his Hollywood career into the stratosphere. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F hits Netflix on Wednesday, July 3, just in time for everyone to make the sequel a part of their Fourth of July celebrations!

You can watch the first five minutes of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F courtesy of Netflix’s TUDUM website here!

In Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F preview, Eddie Murphy cruises the streets of Detroit while observing the people and culture of one of the nation’s most eclectic melting pots. As Axel slowly creeps past familiar faces, fellow officers greet him with a smile while potential law-breakers give him the finger. Axel laughs off the harsh interaction, proving he’s still a man of the people. Axel eventually finds his way to a hockey game, where he’s got more on his mind than the brutal ballet of blades, ice, and chilly rivalry.

“You’re kind of the reason I got into police work in the first place,” Axel’s colleague (Kyle S. More) tells him at the end of the clip. He’s thrilled to be watching a hockey game with him — but a little surprised when he realizes Axel is actually there to investigate a potential robbery. More’s character is about to discover what working alongside his idol is like. Let’s hope he survives the experience.

The official logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.” In addition to Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F features the return of several original cast members, including Judge Reinhold as Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood, John Ashton as Sgt. John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Det. Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. The film is slated to be released on Netflix on July 3rd.

