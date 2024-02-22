Weekend Box Office Predictions: Bob Marley to stay on top, but will Madame Web collapse?

It’s the calm before the storm. Next weekend, the box office is set to catch fire with the long-awaited release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. We caught the film this week, and as you might be able to tell by our review, we loved it. As such, studios are reluctant to open anything too ambitious this weekend because they will all get swallowed up like a Harkonen being munched on by a sandworm next weekend. So, we can expect Paramount’s surprise hit, Bob Marley: One Love to easily nab a second weekend on top of the box office. But what about Madame Web?

The fact that Sony’s latest addition to the Spider-Verse was such a disaster was all over the news this last week, with many thinking it’s a bit of a franchise killer. Should Kraven the Hunter also flop, many think Sony will stop making non-animated Spider-Verse movies. One of the things everyone is wondering about is how Madame Web will perform in its second weekend.

Usually, a movie like this would be have no trouble holding on to second place, but the word-of-mouth on this is toxic. Thus, many believe it will be trounced at the box office by Sony/ Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training. The last one earned over $10 million at the box office, so there’s no reason to doubt this will do the same. I expect it to be in second place over Madame Web with a $9.5 million opening.

But what about the other two new releases this weekend, Ordinary Angels and Drive Away Dolls? Of the two, I think Ordinary Angels can surprise people at the box office, given that it’s faith-based and stars Reacher’s Alan Ritchson. His star is rising, although the movie is being sold around Hilary Swank. I think the film will make $8 million, but unlike a lot of other movies on this list, it will have legs. I also believe it will nab third place from Madame Web, which will have to settle for fourth, depending on how awful the second-weekend drop is.

The one I think is going to tank is Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls. This is his loving attempt at making a “lesbian B-movie,” as he calls it, but audiences won’t get the vibe of the film when they check it out, so expect bad word of mouth. Cinephiles might see it, but I don’t see it doing more than $4 million at the box office this weekend (or less).

Here are my predictions:

1. Bob Marley: One Love: $20 million 2. Demon Slayer: $9.5 million 3. Ordinary Angels: $8 million 4. Madame Web: $7 million 5. Drive Away Dolls: $4 million

What do you think the weekend box office will look like? Let us know in the comments!