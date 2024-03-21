Pete Davidson walks away from the second season of his semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis

Pete Davidson is laying his comedy series Bupkis to rest ahead of its planned second season. Davidson says while the semi-autobiographical comedy has been a great experience, it’s also an emotionally taxing show to bring to life on screens.

Davidson said about the sunsetting of Bupkis, “I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way,” Davidson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”

There’s much to say about ending a project before it can sour. If the passion is gone, is it not better to end things on a high note? Pete Davidson is perpetually in the news and tabloids, with paparazzi shadowing his every move. I’m not surprised he wants to step away from something so personal when the media bleeds him dry of privacy daily.

Filming for Bupkis Season 2 was supposed to start in the summer. Still, sources say Pete Davidson emailed Peacock earlier this week about his intentions but failed to tell Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. While many shows have been canceled because of industry-wide budget cuts, Bupkis differs. Davidson is ending the show on his terms, even if it’s a surprise to specific parties associated with the project.

Created by Pete Davidson, Judah Miller, and Dave Sirus, Bupkis follows Pete Davidson’s life, combining grounded storytelling with some absurd elements from the worldview for which Davidson is well known. Edie Falco, Joe Pesci, Philip Ettinger, James A. DeSimone, Brad Garrett, Oona Roche, and Derek Gaines star alongside Davidson in Bupkis.

