Anthony Mackie strives to repair a broken system in the final Captain America: Brave New World trailer

Marvel Studios is coming into 2025 hot with three films aiming to keep the success of this year’s billion-dollar blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, burning with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four. It’s all about momentum in the new year and testing the waters for cinematic superhero adventures that break the mold, introduce new ensembles, and reintroduce teams that have tried and failed to win the hearts and minds of fans. To start the party, Marvel is ready to share the final trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, giving fans another taste of the action before the film’s February 14, 2025 release.

Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World:

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now, as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation sends him on a dangerous chase and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk.

Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres , who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

In the final trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson, now Captain America, fights alongside Falcon to repair a broken system that threatens the sanctity and safety of the United States of America. The new footage offers fresh looks at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk and Danny Ramirez as the MCU’s new Falcon. No one is safe as the government continues to deceive and damage people recovering from one world-ending event after another.

What do you think about the final trailer for Captain America: Brave New World? Is the MCU’s future bright? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.