Get ready to smash through a mound of buttery goodness with Red Hulk’s Captain America: Brave New World popcorn bucket

Regal Cinemas hopes audiences will fall in love with the theater company’s Captain America: Brave New World popcorn buckets when the latest film from Marvel Studios hits theaters on February 14, 2025. Today, Regal’s social media accounts debuted the collectible items for sale when the fourth Captain America movie smashes theaters, including popcorn buckets inspired by Cap’s iconic shield and an angry bust of Red Hulk with a removable head.

In addition to the new popcorn buckets, Regal revealed two collectible cups for fans to collect. The first cup features Anthony Mackie’s Captain America with his shield in hand and mechanical wings spread wide. The other cup features Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in a classic “super hero landing” pose, his teeth gritting and veins a-poppin’. Bobblehead Funko Pop Captain America and Red Hulk figures are also for sale near the snack counter. The popcorn buckets are particularly fun, with Red Hulk hiding a mound of buttery popcorn inside his head.

The final trailer for Marvel‘s Captain America: Brave New World debuted this morning alongside a gallery of specialty posters. The film follows the studio’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which earned $1.34B at the global box office. Brave New World reintroduces Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America, welcoming a new era of superhero entertainment to the silver screen.

Heroes, assemble! Gear up with the #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld merch🛡️🔥



Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel:

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.