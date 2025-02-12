Captain America: Brave New World reactions have hit social media

This entry is attempting to get the MCU back on track. Do these first impressions think it succeeds? Were the reshoots beneficial?

After a lengthy, bumpy road, Anthony Mackie takes center stage as the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, which is finally hitting screens this week. The movie went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. But in December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November.

With all the changes to the film, how did the final product come out? The reactions have hit social media. Our own Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, reacted to Brave New World, saying the latest Marvel film is “mediocre, with a few good moments.”

Our critic @cbumbray just saw #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld – his verdict? Very mediocre, with a few good moments. Very patched together and dull – will not be the movie to reinvigorate the MCU. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) February 12, 2025

Sean Chandler’s first impressions aren’t wholly positive as he states, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry w/ his partners & it can deliver the feels.”

Meanwhile, Harrison Martin had some very positive things to say about this new entry, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a big win for Marvel Studios! Sam Wilson is undeniably Captain America. He embodies everything needed to lead the Avengers. The action is great! The story is very close to the vibes of The Winter Soldier. Watch on the biggest screen possible.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a big win for Marvel Studios! Sam Wilson is undeniably Captain America. He embodies everything needed to lead the Avengers. The action is great! The story is very close to the vibes of The Winter Soldier. Watch on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/AjoLs7yZtb — Harrison Martin (@movieguru23) February 12, 2025

Wong Updates makes comparisons of Brave New World to Captain America: The Winter Soldier and throws in an additional surprising comparison in there, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a cinematic gem! It’s an intense thrilling ride from start to finish. It’s a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight. The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years. Old Marvel is back on the menu!”

Cris Parker found the movie to be a mixed bag as he says, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is an enjoyable watch with decent action sequences & some standout moments. However, it didn’t quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap & I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is an enjoyable watch with decent action sequences & some standout moments. However, it didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap & I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty. pic.twitter.com/kPJINLnw1G — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 12, 2025

ninom couldn’t contain his excitement and threw in a tidbit that it sets up the multiverse saga as he raves, “Just saw #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld earlier today. Wanted to be hush hush but I couldn’t contain it. Anthony Mackie is CaptainAmerica there’s no denying it now. This movie sets up the multiverse saga for a unbelievable run by Marvel. We aren’t ready for what’s next!”

Just saw #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld earlier today. Wanted to be hush hush but I couldn't contain it. Anthony Mackie is Captain America there's no denying it now. This movie sets up the multiverse saga for a unbelievable run by Marvel. We aren't ready for what's next 😭! pic.twitter.com/bu3EOKrwCF — ninom (@currentlyoffli) February 12, 2025

Ben Kendrick offers up a number of feelings that the movie gave him, but says the movie has the MCU progress, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a lot of things: some good, some okay. It’s exciting, offers a worthwhile message in a divisive time, is a return to form for the mainline MCU after a string of disappointments, and is one of the first to progress the MCU story itself post-Endgame.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a lot of things: some good, some okay. It’s exciting, offers a worthwhile message in a divisive time, is a return to form for the mainline MCU after a string of disappointments, and is one of the first to progress the MCU story itself post-Endgame. pic.twitter.com/vHKlc9scAa — Ben Kendrick (@benkendrick) February 12, 2025

Rotem Rusak was very taken by the movie as she states, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brought to life the best of the MCU. The action sequences were sharp and the mystery and tension simmering, but by far the greatest triumph of the movie was the heart it allowed its main characters to have and the relationships it built between them.”

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brought to life the best of the MCU. The action sequences were sharp and the mystery and tension simmering, but by far the greatest triumph of the movie was the heart it allowed its main characters to have and the relationships it built between them. pic.twitter.com/j08qhTAh4v — Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) February 12, 2025

Jake Hamilton seemed to be surprised by how much fun he had with the movie despite his feelings on the script, “CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD was…kinda awesome? Flawed fun, to be sure — part WINTER SOLDIER lite, part quasi-sequel to INCREDIBLE HULK. It (mostly) looks great and, despite a script in need of polishing, felt like classic Marvel fun. Game changer? No. A blast? Sure.”