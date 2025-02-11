Captain America: Brave New World projected for a $190 million box office opening

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters at the end of the week and looks to be another success at the box office for Marvel Studios. According to projections, Brave New World is estimated to take in $80M to $85M over the three day weekend ($90M to $95M including the President’s Day holiday) and $110M internationally. This would give Brave New World a worldwide box office opening of $190M or more.

While this number doesn’t position Brave New World to be one of Marvel’s biggest movies, it is an improvement over several of their recent box office disappointments, including Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Tens Rings, and The Marvels. Presales are currently 10%-15% behind that of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but 40% ahead of Eternals.

I’m curious to see how Brave New World will be received. Marvel fans know the film has undergone a few amount of reshoots. Most blockbusters have reshoots these days, but judging from what’s been said about Brave New World, the scope of these reshoots range from retooling the entire film to merely a few additional scenes. The truth likely lies somewhere in between. However, these reshoots found some characters landing on the cutting room floor and the new ones taking their place, including Giancarlo Esposito as the leader of the Serpent Society.

After suiting up as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie is ready to headline his own Marvel movie. The actor recently said he demanded one change to his Captain America suit for the movie, dropping the white half-helmet. “ I told them that I was never wearing that s*** again, dude, ” Mackie told IGN. “ That was hard. With the heat, the sweat, the fogged-up glasses, it was impossible. It was called a cowl. It was my worst nightmare. You can’t do anything. “

The official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World: “ Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. “

Captain America: Brave New World will debut on February 14th.