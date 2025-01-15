Captain America: Brave New World running time makes it the shortest Captain America movie

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reach theatres on February 14, 2025 – and this one is going to be keeping viewers in theatres for a shorter time than previous films in the Captain America franchise have. Theatre listings have revealed that Captain America: Brave New World has a running time of 118 minutes (1 hour, 58 minutes), so it comes in at 6 minutes shorter than Captain America: The First Avenger (124 minutes), 18 minutes shorter than Captain America: The Winter Soldier (136 minutes), and 30 minutes shorter than Captain America: Civil War (148 minutes). While it ranks on the lower end of Marvel Cinematic Universe running times, there are several MCU movies that are shorter than 118 minutes: The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and The Marvels (which is the shortest of all, at 105 minutes).

Captain America: Brave New World went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. In December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November. It was said that the reshoots were primarily done to rework three major action sequences – and this included adding Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society, while also dropping a Serpent Society character that was played by wrestler Seth Rollins.

Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Rob Edwards crafted the story for the film. Onah receives screenplay credit alongside Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton (Orton being the writer who was brought on for the reshoots).

What do you think of Captain America: Brave New World ending up with a shorter running time than the previous Captain America movies? Does this have any effect on your interest in the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.