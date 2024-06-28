Clear Cut trailer: Alec Baldwin, Stephen Dorff thriller gets a July theatrical and VOD release

Trailer: Alec Baldwin, Stephen Dorff, Tom Welling, and Clive Standen star in the thriller Clear Cut, which Lionsgate will release in July

Lionsgate is set to give the thriller Clear Cut , which stars Clive Standen of the Taken TV series, Tom Welling (Smallville), Stephen Dorff (Blade), and Alec Baldwin (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), a theatrical, digital, and VOD release on July 19th – and with that date just a few weeks away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Brian Skiba directed Clear Cut (formerly known as Cold Deck) from a screenplay by Joe Perruccio, who earns his first feature writing credit on this film. The Hollywood Reporter let us know that the story centers on Jack (Standen), who tries to leave his past behind him when he starts a logging job but finds that a team of criminals with a score to settle are out to kill him.

Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), Lucy Martin (Vikings), Lochlyn Munro (Freddy vs. Jason), Chelsey Reist (The 100), Elena Sanchez (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Tom Stevens (Wayward Pines), Sophia Shaw (Center Stage: On Pointe), and Fawn Damara Robson (Reap) are also in the cast.

Skiba is quite a prolific director, having racked up nearly thirty feature credits in just the last fifteen years. Among those credits are Blood Moon Rising, Dirty Little Trick, .357, Defending Santa, Merry Ex Mas, Beverly Hills Christmas, Christmas Truce, Evil Doctor, Rottentail, One Nightmare Stand, My Adventures with Santa, The Christmas High Note, The 2nd, Obsessed with the Babysitter, Pursuit, Dead Man’s Hand, Deadly Excursion, and Deadly Excursion: Kidnapped from the Beach.

Corey Large produced Clear Cut, with Eric Bromberg, Ram Getz, Greg Meyer, Nick Mao, Michael Mortensen, Jordan Wayne Nott, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Tyler Gould, Kirk Shaw, and Stephanie Rennie serving as executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter also reminds us that Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on his film Rust, is set to begin in July… and in fact, the first day of the trial is ten days before the release of Clear Cut.

What did you think of the trailer for Clear Cut? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.