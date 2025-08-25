David Leitch has gone over ideas of a Fall Guy sequel with Ryan Gosling; Feels he could revisit if the movie develops a following

The Fall Guy was one of last year’s surprising flops. You had Ryan Gosling hot off of Barbie and Emily Blunt, who is usually a reliable draw, starring in a fun action comedy vehicle with a stuntman angle from Bullet Train director David Leitch and his 87North production company. His studio is responsible for some of the more notable action films of the modern age, including the recently released Nobody 2, with Bob Odenkirk returning to pulverize bad guys while on vacation. Leitch recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the film and The Fall Guy would also be addressed.

The publication asked Leitch if he had plans for a sequel before the box office performance made it more unlikely. Leitch says he and Gosling were already talking about possibilities. He explains,





Ryan and us had early conversations and some treatments of where this is going. We had some really fun ideas. So who knows, maybe down the line it becomes one of those IPs that people want to revisit because it has such a following past theatrical. That would be my dream, but if it doesn’t, there’s a lot of other stories to tell.”