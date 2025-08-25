David Leitch has gone over ideas of a Fall Guy sequel with Ryan Gosling; Feels he could revisit if the movie develops a following

The Fall Guy was one of last year’s surprising flops. You had Ryan Gosling hot off of Barbie and Emily Blunt, who is usually a reliable draw, starring in a fun action comedy vehicle with a stuntman angle from Bullet Train director David Leitch and his 87North production company. His studio is responsible for some of the more notable action films of the modern age, including the recently released Nobody 2, with Bob Odenkirk returning to pulverize bad guys while on vacation. Leitch recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the film and The Fall Guy would also be addressed.
The publication asked Leitch if he had plans for a sequel before the box office performance made it more unlikely. Leitch says he and Gosling were already talking about possibilities. He explains,
Ryan and us had early conversations and some treatments of where this is going. We had some really fun ideas. So who knows, maybe down the line it becomes one of those IPs that people want to revisit because it has such a following past theatrical. That would be my dream, but if it doesn't, there's a lot of other stories to tell."
A big issue brought up during the promotion of The Fall Guy was the Academy’s blind eye to the stunt aspect of films, with no Oscar category in place to award the work that these crew members perform. Things have changed and there will now be an award presented for the stunt teams. When asked if the movie had an effect on the Academy implementing the changes going forward with the award show, Leitch answered the affirmative and explained that his wife, Kelly McCormick, was also instrumental, “It did change the conversation. It was Kelly’s idea to lobby the guilds to change the name from stunt coordinator to stunt designer on the contracts, and now you have the option to do that. It really crystallized in the Academy’s mind, this is a craft, not unlike production design or costume design. It’s action design. It’s stunt design. The advocacy of [Fall Guy stars] Emily (Blunt) and Ryan (Gosling) all helped.”