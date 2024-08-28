Ryan Reynolds praises Deadpool & Wolverine stunt team & urges Academy to add Oscar category for stunts

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been under pressure to include a new stunt category at the Oscars for years, but it hasn’t happened yet. In a social media post, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds praised the movie’s stunt team and added his voice to those who want to see an Oscar category for stunts.

“ Stunt work doesn’t have a category at The Oscars and I hope that’ll change someday, ” Reynolds wrote. “ So many films have smashed it this year. Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies. This D&W stunt team over-delivered. A lot of them are friends I’ve worked with for years and I’ll spend the rest of my days doodling their names in my Heidi Stationary, dotting all the ‘i’s’ with little hearts. “

Reynolds continued, “ I’ve worked with Alex Kyshkovych since the very first [Deadpool]. He not only doubles me — he’s the Fight Coordinator. I’d take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Or rather, I’d ask Alex to take a sledgehammer to the face for Alex. Second Unit Director/Supervising Stunt Coordinator, George Cottle is a HUGE GET. You’ve seen his genius in Spider-Man NWH along with a ton of other gems. His skill is world class and he made the entire film better. I’d let Alex to take a rusty fork to the eye for George. “

The actor added that although it’s “ mind-boggling ” how much stunt work Hugh Jackman does himself, Daniel Stevens is the one who steps in for the “ truly dangerous stuff. ” Reynolds said, “ If you’d like to see The Academy recognize the amazing work of stunt teams ACROSS THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY, let them know! “

Earlier this summer, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said, “ We’re talking to members of the stunt community who are Academy members about the possibility of that. We added a new award that will launch in two years for Casting Directors, so we’re always open to those discussions. ” I’m certain there will be a stunt category at the Oscars. It’s just a question of when it will finally happen.

