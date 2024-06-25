Disclaimer: Alfonso Cuarón thriller series starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline premieres in October

Filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón has been nominated for many Academy Awards over the course of his career, and has even won a few Oscars along the way, including the Best Director awards for both Gravity and Roma. Now he has created and directed a seven-part limited series called Disclaimer for Apple TV+, and it has just been announced that the first two episodes of the show will premiere on Friday, October 11th. They will be followed by new episodes every Friday through November 15th.

Starring Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett (who took home the gold for her performances in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine) and Kevin Kline (who won for his performance in A Fish Called Wanda), Disclaimer is said to be “a gripping psychological thriller” and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. Here’s the synopsis: Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert and their son Nicholas. DISCLAIMER: Any resemblance to persons living or dead is not a coincidence.

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) plays Robert, with Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Nicholas. Also in the cast are Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), Leila George (Animal Kingdom), Hoyeon (Squid Game), and Liv Hill (The Serpent Queen).

A press release informs us that Disclaimer is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine, and Steve Golin. Renée Knight serves as co-executive producer. Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel serve as directors of photography and executive produce. Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales also executive produce. The score is composed by Finneas O’Connell.

Are you looking forward to checking Disclaimer out once it starts airing on Apple TV+?