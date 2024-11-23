Disney closing curtains on MuppetVision 3D; Muppets are taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

It’s time to stop the music, it’s time to kill the lights. In devastating news for Muppet fans, the curtains are closing on MuppetVision 3D, which has been in operation at Disneyland’s Hollywood Studios since 1991. The move is meant to make room for Monsters Inc. Land. Fans, get your tomatoes ready!

With MuppetVision 3D out, that means that Muppets Courtyard will get a complete overhaul. So bid farewell to Miss Piggy’s fountain (which itself has been chiseled away at over the years), the themed restaurants and wealth of easter eggs that brought joy to fans. Instead, the area will be transformed into one themed after Monsters, Inc., no doubt in part because of the success of Toy Story Land.

Obviously the building that houses MuppetVision 3D will have to be put to use somehow, but what about the short film itself? Thankfully, Disney isn’t just torching it. In a statement, Disney wrote, “As we move forward with these changes, we are having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future.” While there are no details there, it would be cool to bring MuppetVision 3D not just into the future but our living rooms somehow. Even still, it’s going to be impossible to replicate the 4D effects, explosions and sick Statler & Waldorf burns at home.

But that doesn’t mean the Muppets will be entirely booted from Disneyland (although their faith in the brand has diminished over the years). Instead, The Muppet Show house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem will be taking over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster from Aerosmith (hey, these guys are at least still touring), with the revamp promising “laughter, screams and new tunes.” Considering Kermit and Miss Piggy are both also on the promotional poster, we can probably expect some of our favorites to be joining in on the fun as well.

I get the appeal of a Monsters Inc. area of Disneyland and the planner suspended roller coaster that plays off of the door sequence sounds awesome, but the purist and Muppet aficionado in me is going to have a hard time with this one. And with Disneyland prices going through the roof like a botched Great Gonzo stunt, it’s kind of devastating knowing that I’ve walked through the queue, stood anxious in the prop warehouse and stolen those pink 3D sunglasses for the last time.

