Ryan Gosling and Nicolas Winding Refn’s brutal thriller Drive get behind the wheel for a sleek 4K Blu-ray release

After beaching off Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and highlighting the hard work of stunt performers in David Leitch’s The Fall Guy, Sony is capitalizing on the “Gosling-ssance” with the release of his 2011 thriller Drive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The brutal film from Nicolas Winding Refn drips with style, presents Gosling in one of his most iconic roles, and is due for a comeback in crisp, clean, high definition.

Here’s Sony‘s official synopsis for Drive:

Ryan Gosling stars as a Hollywood stunt driver for movies by day and moonlights as a wheelman for criminals by night. Though a loner by nature, “Driver” can’t help falling in love with his beautiful neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan), a young mother dragged into a dangerous underworld by the return of her ex-convict husband. After a heist goes wrong, Driver finds himself driving defense for the girl he loves, tailgated by a syndicate of deadly serious criminals (Albert Brooks and Ron Perlman). Soon, he realizes the gangsters are after more than the bag of cash and is forced to shift gears and go on the offense.

Sony’s 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release for Drive has plenty of bonus materials under the hood, including an all-new Back in the Driver’s Seat Featurette.

Here’s the full details and an image of this gorgeous must-own release:

Drive, 4K, Ryan Gosling, Sony, Nicolas Winding Refn

DISC DETAILS AND BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC 

  • Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, as approved by director Nicolas Winding Refn
  • English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
  • Special Feature:
    • ALL-NEW: Back in the Driver’s Seat Featurette – featuring interviews with Writer Hossein Amini, Editor Mat Newman, Composer Cliff Martinez, and Actors Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman 
    • Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC™ 

  • Feature presented in high-definition
  • English 5.1
  • Special Features:
    • Drive Without a Driver: Interview with Nicolas Winding Refn Documentary
    • 4 Featurettes:
      • I Drive: The Driver
      • Driver and Irene: The Relationship
      • Under the Hood: Story
      • Cut to the Chase: Stunts

Nicolas Winding Refn directs Drive, based on the book by James Sallis, from a script by Hossein Amini (McMafia, June, Snow White and the Huntsman).

Are you excited to pick up a copy of Drive in 4K? What do you think about the slick packaging for this release? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Sony
