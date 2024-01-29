Dune 3: Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya all look forward to continuing the franchise

Dune: Part Two , the second half of director Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Dune, is now scheduled to be released on March 1st – but there are five more Herbert Dune novels that could serve as the basis for future films, and Villeneuve and his Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya have all expressed interest in continuing the franchise. In an interview with Total Film magazine, Villeneuve said the ending of Dune: Part Two will set up the events of a third Dune film (which may be called Dune Messiah, after the second book in Herbert’s series)… if they get the chance to make it. He told Total Film, “ All of the elements are there. But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends… it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul’s storyline in what we could say in Part Three. “

Chalamet told Total Film, “ The idea excites me very much. If the time and opportunity comes to complete the story with Messiah, I think we’re all super-enthusiastic about that. “

Zendaya said, “ Denis is an artist, and doesn’t like to share things until he’s got it figured out. So whenever he’s ready, we’re all keenly ready to hear what his vision is. ” She previously told Fandango she “would be down” to come back for Dune Messiah – but there might be a bit of break between Dune: Part Two and the third film, as Villeneuve would like to do something else in between for the sake of his sanity.

Scripted by Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part One (watch or buy it HERE) introduced viewers to Paul Atreides, “a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding”, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can conquer their fear will survive. Coming to us from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Chalamet stars as Paul and is joined in the cast by fellow returning Dune: Part One cast members Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Josh Brolin, as well as new additions Austin Butler, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Souheila Yacoub, and Léa Seydoux.

Villeneuve is producing Dune: Part Two with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. Spaihts serves as executive producer alongside Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison. Kevin J. Anderson is creative consultant.

Villeneuve and Spaihts wrote the screenplay for Dune: Part Two, and The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin has revealed that he worked on the script as well.

While we wait to find out if Dune 3 / Dune Messiah is going to happen, a spin-off Max series called Dune: Prophecy (formerly known as Dune: The Sisterhood) is already in the works.

Would you like to see Villeneuve, Chalamet, and Zendaya get the chance to make Dune 3 / Dune Messiah together? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.