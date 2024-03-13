Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro explore connections between father and son in the Ezra trailer

Bobby Cannavale and Robert De Niro are a father and son duo hoping to understand and care for an autistic child in the Ezra trailer.

No one ever said loving people is easy. Each person comes with their own set of challenges and unpredictabilities. Patience, tolerance, and understanding are crucial for a meaningful and beneficial bond. If you’re willing to go the distance for someone you love, the rewards can be worth every moment of frustration, heartache, and pain. Today, Bleecker Street debuted a trailer for the studio’s comedic family drama, Ezra, a touching story about fathers and sons going above and beyond the call of duty to find balance in a world designed to judge and persecute.

Ezra follows Max Bernal (Bobby Cannavale), a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert De Niro) while struggling to co-parent his autistic son Ezra (introducing William Fitzgerald) with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne). When forced to confront difficult decisions about their son’s future, Max and Ezra embark on a cross-country road trip that has a transcendent impact on both their lives.

Directed by Tony Goldwyn (Chambers, Scandal, Justified), who also appears in the film alongside additional cast members Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg, Ezra is an endearing and often funny exploration of a family determined to find their way through life’s complexities with humor, compassion, and heart.

Tony Spiridakis wrote the script, while William Horberg, Jon Kilik, Tony Goldwyn, and Tony Spiridakis produced the film. Zhang Xin, Justin Baldoni, Ste Sarowitz, Andrew Calof, Jamey Heath, Manu Gargi, Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, Carla Raij, Richard Lewis, Bob Xu, and Lois Robbins executive produce.

In the Ezra trailer, Bobby Cannavale delivers a commanding performance as the struggling comedian and father, Max. The film looks like a next-level opportunity for Cannavale to flex his drama muscles, with De Niro lending gravitas and legendary talent to the feature. Autism is something to be understood, not feared. There look to be some valuable lessons taught in Ezra, and I hope audiences are open to the experience.

What do you think about Bleecker Street’s Ezra trailer? Can you think of anyone you’d like to watch this movie with? When was the last time you called your dad or perhaps honored their memory? Prepare yourself for tears when Ezra arrives in theaters on May 31, 2024.